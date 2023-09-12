城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp – An Inside Look at the NHL Preseason

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp – An Inside Look at the NHL Preseason

The National Hockey League (NHL) and NHL Network have announced their partnership with the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth season of their all-access preseason docuseries, Behind The Glass. This three-part series, produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the intensity, drama, and competition of an NHL preseason through the lens of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kings.

The upcoming season of Behind The Glass will feature the Kings’ trip to the Southern Hemisphere as they play against the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series. This will be the first-ever NHL games played in Australia, adding excitement to the series. The players will be mic’d up and featured away from the rink, offering fans unparalleled content as they compete for their spot on the roster and prepare for the regular season opener.

After two consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths, the Kings have raised expectations for the organization. Behind The Glass will focus on the team’s vice president and general manager, Rob Blake, and head coach Todd McLellan, as they lead the team throughout training camp and shape the vision for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. The series will also profile key players such as newly acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois, rising stars Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, and veteran core players Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Team President Luc Robitaille will provide unique insights into what it means to be a King.

Behind The Glass first premiered in 2018, offering fans an unprecedented look at the NHL preseason through the eyes of the New Jersey Devils. Since then, the series has featured the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators. This year’s edition will raise the stakes with the international trip to Melbourne, Australia.

Fans can expect to see exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass shared across digital and social media platforms using the hashtag #BehindTheGlass. Additionally, each episode will be available on the NHL’s YouTube platform, offering fans more opportunities to engage with the series.

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp promises to bring fans closer to the game and provide a unique and never-before-seen perspective on the team and the preseason. With unprecedented access, this docuseries is sure to excite fans as they anticipate the upcoming NHL season.

來源：
– NHL Press Release: Behind The Glass: Emerging NHL Stars Featured in Docu-Series (2021)
– NHL Official Website

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論