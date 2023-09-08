城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

《博德之門 3》未煮熟的邪惡結局：錯失良機

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《博德之門 3》未煮熟的邪惡結局：錯失良機

The ending of Baldur’s Gate 3, despite being rushed, left players satisfied with the resolution of their character’s storyline and relationships. However, this was only true for those who made the “good” decision at the end. The evil ending, on the other hand, feels undercooked and lacks the same level of attention and development. It is an aspect of the game’s finale that leaves room for improvement.

The evil ending in Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with the choice of controlling the Netherbrain, the powerful entity commanding the Mind Flayers. This choice requires betraying your party and using mind control to reign over Faerûn. While this option may make sense for a character who embraces their dark tendencies and aligns with the Dark Urge origin, it feels out of place for most players who have not chosen such a path.

Unfortunately, the evil ending lacks a meaningful epilogue. After making the choice, the game abruptly ends with the character looking smugly over their newfound power, leaving players wanting more. While some ambiguity can be intriguing, the evil ending lacks the depth and context that the good ending provides. It fails to explain the implications and consequences of controlling the Illithid army, making it feel like a choice for the sake of having a choice.

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has acknowledged that the game’s ending is lacking and has made changes to improve certain aspects. It remains to be seen if the evil ending is a priority for them. Expanding upon this ending would give players a more fulfilling experience and make it a worthwhile path to explore. Providing additional context and consequences would add depth to the narrative and allow players to better understand the ramifications of their choices.

來源：
– “I adored the Baldur’s Gate 3 ending I got” – Author
– “Unboxing The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition” – Author
– “OffEnglish” – Author

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論