揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

爭論：《博德之門 3》中的恐嚇與欺騙

By曼波布雷西亞

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has been engaged in a heated discussion surrounding the use of Intimidation versus Deception in the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG that offers players various ways to navigate the world and interact with non-playable characters (NPCs).

Conversations with NPCs can have significantly different outcomes depending on the approach taken by the player. Tactics such as using prior knowledge to sway NPCs, passing Intimidation, Persuasion, and Deception checks, or resorting to direct combat are all viable options.

Recently, a player shared their frustrating experience on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit. They recounted an interaction where they were locked in prison and attempted to intimidate the prison guard into releasing them. Unfortunately, the player failed the Intimidation check and found themselves “teleported back” to their cell without any consequences.

The player argued that a failed Intimidation check should have resulted in combat, as they made a genuine and serious threat to the guard. They believed that failing to make a threat scare someone should lead to a fight more often than not.

However, opinions on this matter were divided within the community. Some players concurred with the OP and felt that a failed Intimidation check should have more severe consequences. Others disagreed, stating that a guard responding by returning the player to their cell and dismissing their threat as insignificant was a plausible outcome.

The disagreement arises from the overlap between Intimidation and Deception. While Intimidation relies on appearing physically frightening and using threats, Deception focuses on manipulating and persuading through sweet talking or fooling others. Fans argued that an empty threat should fall under Deception rather than Intimidation.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that offers players a great deal of choice and freedom, resulting in expectations that specific outcomes will align with their intentions. However, it’s important to remember that unpredictability is an inherent part of the game when the dice don’t roll in favor of the player.

來源：
– Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit

By 曼波布雷西亞

