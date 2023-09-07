城市生活

如何在《博德之門 3》中不殺戮地招募明塔拉

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何在《博德之門 3》中不殺戮地招募明塔拉

One of the popular NPCs in Baldur’s Gate 3 is Minthara, the Dark Elf who has pledged her allegiance to Absolute. Many players have been eager to recruit her as a romanceable companion, but in order to do so, they had to complete a quest that involved a lot of killing. However, one clever player has discovered a method to recruit Minthara without taking any lives.

Typically, in order to have Minthara join your side, you would need to complete a quest she gives you to slaughter everyone in the Emerald Grove. This would involve a gory encounter with Tieflings and Druids, with the assistance of Minthara’s goblin troops. However, Reddit user Wulfrinnan has shared a method to recruit Minthara “innocently.”

According to Wulfrinnan’s method, you should first speak to the Tiefling children of Mol’s gang about stealing the Druid idol. Then, steal the idol using stealth to prevent the ritual from taking place. This would trigger a fight between the Tieflings and Druids, in which you should either run or sneak out. Afterwards, report the location of the grove to Minthara, and when you both return, you will find all the defenders dead. This will allow you to recruit Minthara later in the game without having to kill anyone.

Although this method may seem innocent on the surface, it is important to note that it still involves manipulation and deception. It is reminiscent of similar morally ambiguous choices in other RPGs like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. However, if you prefer to play as a character who tries to keep their hands clean, this method can be a useful dodge in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you’re looking for more guides and how-tos for Baldur’s Gate 3, be sure to check out our guide to the Self-Same Trial.

Source: None (based on the source article)

