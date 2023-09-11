城市生活

Baldur’s Gate 3: Discovering the Joy of Role-Playing

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In the film The Matrix Reloaded, the character Seraph claims that one does not truly know someone until they fight them. Similarly, in the world of role-playing games like Baldur’s Gate 3, you can’t fully understand the game until it challenges you in unexpected ways. Whether it’s the realization that your character lacks combat finesse or the consequences of your choices affecting the outcome of the game, the true experience of Baldur’s Gate 3 often begins after facing setbacks.

Unlike other video games, Baldur’s Gate 3 invites players to immerse themselves in the role of their chosen character. While some players may choose to create an avatar that resembles themselves, the game encourages exploring different roles and identities. This aspect of role-playing is what sets Baldur’s Gate 3 apart and makes it a compelling RPG.

The author shares their personal experience of starting with one character, Astarion, a vampire Rogue, but feeling disconnected from the game. Looking for a deeper engagement, they rolled a new character, Tav, a drow Warlock with a complex backstory. Yet, even Tav’s journey didn’t feel entirely satisfying. It was when the author created Mezcal, a tiefling Bard, that they found a character that truly resonated with them.

Restarting the game and trying different characters allowed the author to uncover more about the game’s mechanics and narrative possibilities. They discovered the unique qualities and perspectives that each character brought, enhancing the overall experience. Just as in creative work, the initial drafts may require exploration and experimentation before finding the perfect fit.

Baldur’s Gate 3, while not without its limitations, offers a rich and immersive world for players to explore. Restarting the game multiple times allows players to fully engage with the game’s world and discover the preferred approach to gameplay. Sometimes, it is only when the game challenges and “kicks your ass” that you truly understand how you want to engage in the game world.

