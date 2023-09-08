城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Baldur’s Gate 3 Director Leaves Door Open for DLC Campaign

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Baldur’s Gate 3 Director Leaves Door Open for DLC Campaign

In a recent interview on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Swen Vincke, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3, hinted that a downloadable content (DLC) campaign may still be a possibility for the game. While Vincke did not provide specific details, he mentioned that the DLC could take place at different points in the game and offered flexibility in terms of its storyline and gameplay.

Vincke also revealed that Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, is currently working on another game alongside their ongoing support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. With teams located in seven different countries, it’s understandable that DLC may not be their top priority as they focus on preparing the Xbox Series version of their latest release.

Despite acknowledging the challenges involved in raising the game’s level cap, Vincke stated that it is not impossible. In Baldur’s Gate 3, players are currently limited to a maximum level of 12, while the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons allows players to reach level 20. Vincke explained that higher-level adventures require significant development and different types of challenges, but insisted that a level 13 to 20 campaign is within the realm of possibility.

In other news, the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated game on the console, surpassing popular titles such as Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and God of War: Ragnarok.

來源：
– Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel
– 電腦遊戲玩家

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

專業技術

谷歌將在印度推出 Pixel Watch 2 和 Pixel 8 系列

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變銷售流程：全球銷售支持平台如何為企業提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論