城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

How to Build the Best Version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
How to Build the Best Version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Looking to create the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our handy build guide has all the information you need to make her the most efficient and strong character possible.

Best Subclass for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best subclass for Shadowheart is the Life Domain. While you have the option to keep her original subclass, the Trickery Domain, changing it to the Life Domain will provide more benefits. To switch her subclass, you will need to use the “Withers” feature, which costs 100 Gold.

Best Ability Score Spread for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The ideal ability score spread for Shadowheart is as follows:

– 力量：10
– 敏捷：14
– 體質：16
– 智力：8
– 智慧：16
– 魅力：10

Since Shadowheart’s main stat is Wisdom, it is important to prioritize it. Constitution is also crucial for survivability, as it affects health. Additionally, focusing on Dexterity will enhance her key skills.

Best Spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

As a Cleric, spells are essential for Shadowheart. It is recommended to choose a combination of healing, support, and damage spells for her. Here are some suggestions:

– Cantrip：引導、抵抗、產生火焰
– 1級：治愈之言、邪惡與善良的防護、治癒傷口、造成傷害、信仰之盾、命令
– 等級2：靈器，定人
– 3級：群體治療詞、解除詛咒、守護雕文
– 4 級：行動自由
– 5級：蟲疫、驅邪除善、炎擊、位面束縛
– 6級：治愈，英雄盛宴

Best Build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you prefer not to change her subclass or want to know how to level her past 1st level, our build guide has you covered. Simply follow the recommended subclass, ability scores, and spell choices mentioned above.

Creating the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 will ensure she excels as a healer and damage dealer. With this build, you’ll be able to take down any enemy with ease. Make sure to check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides for more helpful tips and information.
來源：
– Jessica Filby. (2023, September 8). How to Build the Best Version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3. Retrieved from [source]

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Twitch 上的病毒遊戲 Only Up 已從 Steam 下架

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

Twitter 廣告在用戶關注的動態中未加標籤

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Unlabeled Ads on X Raise Concerns About Transparency and Compliance with FTC Guidelines

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

The Role of Bluetooth Low Energy in Smart Home Automation

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

軟機器人利用物理智能在復雜環境中導航

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
專業技術

Twitch 上的病毒遊戲 Only Up 已從 Steam 下架

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
最新消息

泰格豪雅 (TAG Heuer) 與保時捷攜手推出新款 Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche 腕錶慶祝成立 60 週年

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論