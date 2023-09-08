城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Australia to Require Search Engines to Prevent Sharing of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

By羅伯特·安德魯

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Australia to Require Search Engines to Prevent Sharing of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

Australia’s internet regulator announced on Friday that search engines such as Google and Bing will be required to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). The new code, drafted by industry giants at the request of the government, will mandate that search engines ensure such content does not appear in search results. Additionally, AI functions integrated into search engines must not generate synthetic versions of this material, also known as deepfakes.

E-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant highlighted the rapid growth of generative AI and its ability to outpace regulatory response. Inman Grant expressed concern that the existing code, drafted by Google and Bing, did not adequately address AI-generated content. Consequently, she requested that the search engines revise their code.

This development is a clear example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped by the rise of AI-generated content. By requiring search engines to proactively prevent the dissemination of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Australia aims to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

It is important to note that AI-generated content, particularly deepfakes, presents a growing challenge for society. Deepfakes involve the use of AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate digital content such as images, videos, or audio, often with malicious intent. As this technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, the potential for misuse and harm escalates.

This initiative by Australia’s internet regulator reflects the ongoing efforts globally to address the risks associated with AI-generated content. By working closely with industry leaders and stakeholders, regulatory bodies aim to strike a balance between technological advancements and the protection of individuals.

Source: [Source Name] (no URLs provided)

定義：
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks and learn from their experiences.
– Deepfake: A synthetic media generated using AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate content, often featuring the likeness of real people but with untrue or misleading elements.

Note: Source not provided, so no specific URLs mentioned.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論