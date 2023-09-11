城市生活

The Augusta County Library Offers Technical Literacy Classes

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Augusta County Library in Fishersville, Virginia, will be providing technical literacy classes this fall to cater to people of all skill levels. In today’s increasingly virtual job market, there is a growing need for digital literacy skills to ensure individuals are equipped with the necessary technology skills. These skills range from basic tasks like sending emails to protecting oneself from cyber scams and phishing attempts.

With the support of an AT&T grant fund, the Augusta County Library aims to collaborate with the community to offer both general digital knowledge and specialized skills. Rachael Phillips, the adult services manager at the library, highlights the importance of digital literacy in today’s society. Without these skills, individuals can fall behind in the job market and struggle with day-to-day activities in a technology-driven world.

The classes provided by the Augusta County Library will be free, but space will be limited. Phillips encourages anyone interested in attending to visit the library’s website or call to schedule. The classes will focus on cyber security basics, introduction to devices such as Android and Apple devices, and building core digital literacy skills.

These classes are particularly beneficial for older individuals and those reentering the community. Phillips explains that many people struggle with learning how to use internet devices, which can result in discouragement during job searches and daily activities. By offering these classes, the Augusta County Library seeks to bridge the digital divide and ensure that members of the community have the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

In conclusion, the Augusta County Library recognizes the importance of digital literacy skills and aims to provide resources and classes to help individuals gain or strengthen these skills. With the support of the community and the AT&T grant fund, the library is making digital literacy accessible to all, irrespective of skill level or age.

Source: WHSV (no URL provided)

