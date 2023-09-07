城市生活

增強內窺鏡徹底改變腦外科手術

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University and medical device company Medtronic are teaming up to develop a real-time guidance system for brain surgery using augmented endoscopy. This innovative technique leverages simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, originally used in self-driving cars, to create a 3D model of the surgical area in real time. By overlaying this model onto the surgeon’s live video feed, crucial structures can be visualized with exceptional accuracy during the procedure.

Traditional surgical navigation systems often require invasive procedures like pinning and clamping to stabilize the patient’s head. These methods can lead to complications and extended recovery times. With augmented endoscopy, no additional equipment is needed, minimizing patient discomfort and eliminating the risks associated with prolonged live imaging.

The research team’s algorithm tracks visual details in each frame of the endoscope’s video feed, enabling precise determination of the endoscope’s position and orientation. The resulting 3D model is then projected onto the real-world video feed, allowing surgeons to visualize specific structures with sub-millimeter precision. Not only does this method enhance surgical accuracy, but it is also more than 16 times faster than previous computer vision techniques.

The potential impact of augmented endoscopy extends beyond neurosurgeries. Endoscopic procedures across various medical disciplines could benefit from this advanced visualization method. By reducing complications and shortening surgery durations, augmented endoscopy has the potential to improve surgical efficiency and patient outcomes.

The research team is collaborating with neurosurgeons at Johns Hopkins Hospital to refine and validate their method for real operating room use. They are also exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to further enhance the speed and precision of their algorithm in future iterations.

The primary author of the study, Prasad Vagdargi, emphasizes the significance of their findings, stating that augmented endoscopy is a technology whose time has come.

Sources: Johns Hopkins University, Medtronic plc

By 加布里埃爾博塔

