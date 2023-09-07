城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Astranis to Provide Internet Access to Mexico with Two Satellites

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Astranis to Provide Internet Access to Mexico with Two Satellites

Astranis, a startup that specializes in building and operating small broadband satellites, has unveiled its plans to bring internet access to Mexico. The company has partnered with Mexican internet service provider Apco Networks to launch two satellites next year, which will offer broadband connectivity to up to 5 million people. This partnership was initially announced in March, but the exact number of individuals to be served has only been revealed recently.

In Mexico, over 30% of the population, approximately 38 million people, currently lack internet access. Remote and rural communities often rely on satellite technology for connectivity since traditional methods like fiber optic cables pose challenges in the mountainous terrain of the country. Astranis CEO, John Gedmark, stated that the company is considering launching additional satellites to reach the remaining 33 million individuals in Mexico who still lack reliable internet.

Astranis operates by establishing partnerships with major telecommunications companies rather than offering individual subscriptions like competitor SpaceX’s Starlink. This approach allows Astranis to connect large groups of people simultaneously. Gedmark explained that one efficient method is to utilize dedicated satellite links to connect cell towers or WiFi hotspots, thereby serving a significant number of users in a given area.

Apco Networks, in partnership with Astranis, will provide various types of connectivity, including dedicated WiFi sites, backhaul for rural cell service, and direct-to-enterprise internet connections. While the precise launch date is yet to be confirmed, the two satellites for Mexico are scheduled to be deployed in the latter part of 2024, alongside an Astranis satellite dedicated to the Philippines.

Additionally, Astranis plans to launch a backup satellite called UtilitySat later this year. This mission will also carry three other Astranis satellites for WiFi connectivity on boats and aircraft, as well as Peruvian cellular services backhaul provider Grupo Andesat.

來源：
– TechCrunch：[來源]
– Astranis website: [source]

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

今天的 Garena Free Fire MAX 兌換代碼：索取免費遊戲內物品！

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變銷售流程：全球銷售支持平台如何為企業提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論