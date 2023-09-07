城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Chinese Ban on iPhones Weighs on Asian Stocks

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Chinese Ban on iPhones Weighs on Asian Stocks

Stocks in Asia are expected to follow a tech-led drop on Wall Street as concerns grow over the impact of a Chinese ban on Apple’s iPhones. Equity benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong have declined, while those for Australia and the US remain flat in early Asian trading. The Nasdaq 100 fell as Apple shares slid, wiping out $190 billion in value. The Chinese ban on iPhones is set to expand to government-backed agencies, state companies, and various state-owned enterprises and government-controlled organizations. This poses challenges not only for Apple but also other major tech companies that heavily rely on China.

Although Apple is unlikely to face a significant financial impact from the restrictions, as government officials were likely already avoiding the company’s products, the broader consequences could affect jobs in the country where most iPhones are assembled. The ongoing growth of the tech industry, driven by artificial intelligence and speculation about the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes, has led to stretched valuations. Some experts suggest that the industry is ripe for a correction.

Traders are also closely watching US economic data, particularly solid jobless claims figures that reinforce the case for the Fed to maintain elevated interest rates. Federal Reserve officials will need to analyze data to decide on the future of interest rates. Meanwhile, the euro has retreated due to weak growth in the Eurozone, and the onshore yuan has reached a nearly 16-year low amid increasing pessimism toward China’s economy. Oil prices have also declined for a second consecutive day after a nine-session rally.

In summary, the Chinese ban on iPhones has raised concerns in the tech industry, leading to a drop in Asian stocks. The impact on Apple may be limited, but the wider repercussions for tech companies relying on China could be significant. Additionally, other factors, such as stretched valuations and US economic data, are contributing to market volatility.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論