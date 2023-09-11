Chipmaker Arm Seeks Higher Listing Price Ahead of IPO, while Instacart Plans $660 Million Capital Raise

Chipmaker Arm is looking to increase its listing price range as it prepares for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The company, which designs semiconductor chips, is aiming to attract potential investors by raising its valuation. Arm’s IPO is expected to be one of the largest in history, with the company valued at over $40 billion.

Meanwhile, grocery delivery service Instacart is planning to raise $660 million in capital. The company has been experiencing significant growth during the pandemic as consumers turned to online shopping for groceries. This capital infusion will help Instacart expand its operations and meet the increasing demand for its services.

In other news, all eyes are on Apple as it prepares to unveil its latest iPhone 15 models at a highly anticipated launch event. Apple fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of new features and improvements. The success of the iPhone 15 is crucial for Apple, as the company aims to maintain its dominance in the highly competitive smartphone market.

Lastly, the J.M. Smucker Company has announced its plans to acquire Hostess Brands for $5.6 billion. This strategic move will strengthen Smucker’s presence in the snack and confectionery industry. Hostess Brands, known for its iconic Twinkies and other sweet treats, will be integrated into Smucker’s portfolio of well-known food brands.

Overall, these developments reflect the continuous evolution and expansion of various industries. Chipmaker Arm and Instacart’s capital-raising efforts demonstrate their commitment to growth and innovation, while Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event showcases the company’s ongoing quest for innovation. The acquisition of Hostess Brands by J.M. Smucker signifies a strategic move to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

