城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple 推出配備新芯片和增強功能的 Watch 9

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 推出配備新芯片和增強功能的 Watch 9

Apple has introduced the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup – the Watch 9. This updated device is powered by a faster S9 chip, capable of handling 5.6 billion transactions per second. The improved processor enables more efficient “on-device” operations, including faster Siri commands. Additionally, the Watch 9 introduces a novel method of control, allowing users to tap their forefinger and thumb together to interact with various functions on the watch. This feature facilitates tasks like answering calls and taking photos from an iPhone.

In terms of connectivity, the Watch 9 boasts a new ‘U2′ ultra-wide band chip. This technology enables users to swiftly locate misplaced iPhones and other Apple devices. Furthermore, the smartwatch’s screen is now brighter, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.

The Watch 9 maintains its predecessor’s battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. Moreover, Apple has introduced a new color option, pink, to provide users with more personalization choices.

Alongside the Watch 9, Apple also introduced the Watch Ultra 2, an upgrade to last year’s high-end model. Equipped with the same S9 chip, the Ultra 2 offers a custom watch face and a significantly brighter screen, with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Its battery life remains unchanged, at 36 hours of normal use and 72 hours in low-power mode.

While the S9 chip is the primary enhancement in both the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, Apple has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices more subtly, integrating it into the devices’ functionalities without explicitly labeling the technology.

Despite expectations for new health and well-being sensors, the latest Apple Watches do not introduce any additions in this area. This omission highlights a trend in the wearables market, where further sensor advancements may provide diminishing returns for both manufacturers and users.

In summary, the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from Apple offer notable improvements in performance thanks to the new S9 chip. The devices showcase enhanced control features, with the ability to operate functions through finger tap gestures. While health and well-being sensors remain unchanged, the focus on AI integration reflects Apple’s commitment to incorporating innovative technology into its devices.

定義：
– S9 chip: The processor powering the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, capable of handling 5.6 billion transactions per second.
– Ultra-wide band chip: A technology that enables the quick detection of misplaced Apple devices.
– Nits: A measure of brightness for displays.

資料來源：-
– Adrian Weckler, Irish Independent

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論