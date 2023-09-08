Apple Reportedly Postpones Release of M3-Powered MacBooks

Apple’s plans to release MacBooks powered by the new M3 processor this year may be delayed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This contradicts earlier reports that suggested the new MacBooks would be available by September. The rumors were fueled by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s claim that Apple was scaling down its usual Mac-focused event in October, hinting at a possible quiet release of a new product through a press release.

Apple typically holds events to announce its new chip launches, so it is unlikely that the company would unveil the M3 solely through a press release. Speculation suggests that Apple might introduce the M3 chipset in an updated 24-inch iMac, as that device has not been updated since 2020 and still uses the outdated M1 chip.

Adding weight to Kuo’s report is the fact that Apple has already given attention to its Macs this year, with the announcement of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro in June. Despite the potential delay, it is evident that Apple is preparing for the release of M3-powered devices. Reports indicate that Apple has secured a year’s supply of chipmaker TSMC’s N3 (3nm) node, on which the M3 is reportedly built.

If the M3 is launched this year, it is expected to be available in only a few devices, as previous reports suggest that the M3 Pro and M3 Max models will be held back until 2024. The M3 is anticipated to bring a significant performance improvement to Apple’s lineup, surpassing the incremental upgrade offered by the M1.

As of now, Apple has not made any official statements regarding the release of M3-powered MacBooks. Historically, Apple holds its fall Mac event in mid-October, with announcements happening the week before. Therefore, it shouldn’t be too long before we have more information from the company.

來源：

– 盧克·拉森 / 數字趨勢

——彭博社