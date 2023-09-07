城市生活

Save $300 on the 2023 MacBook Pro and More: Tech Deals and Discounts

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The 2023 MacBook Pro is on sale today for an all-time low price of $1,699, a $300 discount from its original price. This laptop comes with a powerful M2 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s perfect for everyday tasks and creative workflows, and it’s portable enough to be used as a commuter notebook. With its notched Mini LED screen, MagSafe charging, and ample ports, the MacBook Pro offers a great user experience.

If you’re looking for a state-of-the-art TV, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED is a fantastic option. It is currently available for $1,699.99 at Best Buy and $1,696.99 at Amazon, a discount of $803. The LG C3 features an OLED panel, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is perfect for gamers as it supports up to 4K / 120Hz output and has low input latency. The LG C3 also offers new picture modes and support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.

For fans of Back to the Future, the Lego DeLorean is a must-have. It is currently on sale for $160 at Amazon, a $30 discount. This Lego recreation of the iconic time machine comes with 1,872 pieces and includes minifigs of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Fans can even configure the DeLorean to match different variants from the trilogy.

Other notable deals include $20 off a $40 purchase on QVC for first-time shoppers, a discount on the Nerf Perses MXIX-5000 motorized blaster at Walmart, a price drop on Samsung’s 2TB 980 Pro SSD at Amazon, a sale on the Google Pixel Stand for wireless charging, and discounts on Starfield and Mortal Shell: Complete Edition for gaming enthusiasts.

Take advantage of these tech deals and discounts while they last!

