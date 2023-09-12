城市生活

iPhone 15 的到來：值得期待

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iPhone 15 的到來：值得期待

Apple has unveiled their latest generation handset, the iPhone 15, at their “Wonderlust” event in Cupertino. The device retains many familiar features, such as the Dynamic Island cutout, now available across the entire line. However, one of the most notable additions is the updated port: USB-C.

This move by Apple marks a shift towards connector standardization, partly driven by EU legislation. While Apple may not have been initially enthusiastic about the change, it is ultimately a positive development for consumers. The Lightning port, introduced over a year ago, is now being phased out, with the iPad line already transitioning to the standardized connector.

The Dynamic Island feature has also been enhanced, now including airline information. The iPhone 15 boasts a Super Retina XDR display, available in 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the Plus model. Its main camera has an impressive 48 megapixels and utilizes pixel binning to produce high-resolution 24-megapixel images. Additionally, the handset offers improved zoom with 2x telephoto “optical quality” for sharper shots.

Machine learning capabilities have been incorporated into the iPhone 15. It can automatically detect the presence of a person or pet (specifically cats and dogs) in the frame and apply the bokeh effect accordingly. The Smart HDR mode has also been enhanced, utilizing depth sensing in the front-facing camera to better differentiate objects and provide a more vibrant color spectrum.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the new A16 bionic chip, featuring a six-core GPU. It also boasts Ultra Wideband technology, which enhances the FindMy functionality, similar to the Apple Watch Series 9.

Other notable improvements include enhanced voice isolation to minimize ambient noise, as well as a new Roadside Service feature for satellite connectivity, developed in collaboration with AAA. The iPhone 15 is available in yellow, green, blue, black, and pink.

來源：蘋果

