Apple’s iOS 17: What to Expect from the Latest iPhone Update

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update is set to bring significant changes to your iPhone. The latest version of Apple’s smartphone software includes updates to apps such as Messages, Phone, FaceTime, and Health, along with the introduction of a new feature called StandBy. However, it’s important to note that iOS 17 will only be available for iPhone Xs or newer models.

Among the notable upgrades in iOS 17 are improvements to the Phone app. Apple is introducing Contact Posters, customizable contact cards that appear when you call, message, or FaceTime someone. These contact cards can be personalized with photos, Memojis, or text, allowing for a more personal touch. Additionally, Live Voicemail will transcribe voicemail messages in real time as the caller leaves a message, making it easier to screen calls and pick up important messages.

The Messages app is also getting an update with the addition of a Check In function. This feature allows you to inform a friend or family member when you’re heading to a specific destination. If you take longer than expected or go off-track, Check In will send you a notification to make sure everything is alright.

FaceTime users will be pleased to know that iOS 17 introduces the ability to leave video messages for missed calls. This feature allows users to communicate through video even if the recipient doesn’t answer the call.

One of the unique additions to iOS 17 is StandBy mode. This feature turns your iPhone into a smart display when it’s charging and placed on its side. It allows for easy access to widgets, notifications, and calls.

In terms of mental health, Apple is introducing a new feature called Mental Health within the Health app. This feature helps users track their mental wellbeing by allowing them to log their mood and identify factors that may affect it. Users can also complete mental health assessments and share the information with their doctor to seek treatment if necessary.

Overall, iOS 17 brings several exciting updates and features to enhance the iPhone user experience. The software is expected to roll out on September 12th.

來源：

– Source title: Apple’s iOS 17: What to Expect from the Latest iPhone Update

– Author: Daniel Howley

– Publication: Yahoo Finance