The Highly Anticipated iPhone 15 Series Launches Today

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The much-awaited iPhone 15 series is set to be released today, and fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the launch. This 16th generation of the iconic smartphone is expected to introduce a range of new features that will revolutionize the smartphone scene once again.

Apple is rumored to unveil two models from the iPhone 15 series – the iPhone 15 Pro and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max model will boast a 6.7-inch screen. Additionally, there will also be a standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra second-generation, and Apple AirPods Pro second-generation.

Although Apple has not provided any official information about the new iPhones, leaked reports suggest that they will be lighter than previous models, offer improved battery life, and feature an upgraded camera. One confirmed change is that the new iPhones will include a USB-C charging cable instead of the proprietary lightning cable that has been used in previous models. This decision is in compliance with EU law, which mandates that all portable devices must be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024.

Regarding pricing, exact figures have not been released, but indications are that the new iPhones might be slightly more expensive than their predecessors. Apple’s 2023 range of iPhones and Watches will not be available for purchase until September 22.

The highly-anticipated launch event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California. Fans can tune in to the livestream of the event at 6pm UK time to get all the details about the new iPhones and other exciting products.

– The iPhone 15 series is to be launched today (12 September). Credit: LAW Ho Ming / Getty Images
– Wonderlust event introduces new products to consumers. Credit: Apple

By 羅伯特·安德魯

