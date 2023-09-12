城市生活

Apple 在 Wonderlust 活動上推出 iPhone 15 系列和 Apple Watch Series 9

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has finally unveiled the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest addition to their smartwatch lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event in 2023. The iPhone 15 stole the show with its impressive design, features, and upgrades, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to garner much appreciation like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has received an upgrade with a powerful new chip that is expected to improve overall performance. The previous model introduced Cycle Tracking features for women’s health, and this feature continues in the new series. Additionally, Apple has also introduced the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 with new additions and features.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the latest S9 chipset, providing enhanced performance. One notable feature is the Siri+health integration, allowing users to interact with the voice assistant for reminders and health-related queries, such as checking heart rate. Apple has also introduced a convenient double-tap Gesture feature that allows users to answer calls, end calls, play/pause music, and scroll through widgets with a simple double tap using their thumb and index finger.

The Apple Watch Series 9 runs on the new WatchOS 10, which introduces additional features and enhancements to the Apple watch. According to Apple, the Watch Series 9 will be available next month and offers improved speed and performance compared to its predecessor. The GPS version is priced at $399, while the GPS+cellular version costs $499.

Overall, the Wonderlust event showcased the exceptional features and design of the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. Apple continues to push boundaries with innovative technology, providing consumers with powerful and feature-rich devices.

來源：蘋果

定義：

Chipset: A chipset is a collection of integrated circuits that provide the necessary interfaces and functionality for a specific electronic device.

WatchOS: WatchOS is the operating system designed specifically for the Apple Watch, providing the software interface and functionality for the device.

GPU: GPU stands for Graphics Processing Unit, responsible for rendering and displaying graphics on electronic devices.

