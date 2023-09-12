城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple 推出 Apple Watch Series 9：更快、更智能、更可持續

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 推出 Apple Watch Series 9：更快、更智能、更可持續

Apple has officially introduced its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 9, at the Wonderlust event held in Cupertino. The new smartwatch is equipped with the powerful S9 chip, boasting a 60% increase in speed and a 30% faster GPU compared to its predecessor.

One of the notable features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of WatchOS 10 and the Name Drop feature. This feature enables users to share personal information when they are in proximity to another user with the same device. Additionally, the integration of Ultrawideband technology enhances interoperability with the HomePod and enhances the Find My functionality.

The display of the Apple Watch Series 9 offers impressive brightness capabilities, ranging from 2,000 nits at its maximum to a single nit at its lowest. The introduction of the Siri health feature allows users to receive health updates via voice commands. This feature is supported by the updated neural engine, which enhances text transcription speed by 25% compared to the S8 chip.

A unique addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 is the Double Tap feature. Using this input system, users can perform various actions such as answering calls or turning off alarms by tapping their index finger and thumb together. This feature is set to be available next month.

Aligning with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the company’s “first ever carbon neutral” product. Achieving this status is attributed to the use of more recycled components, including cobalt, improved packaging, and the procurement of “high quality” carbon credits.

Customers can choose from a range of color options for the Series 9, including starlight, silver, midnight, Product Red, and a new pink color. The starting price for the Apple Watch Series 9 is $399, with pre-orders beginning today and shipping commencing on September 22.

定義：
– S9 chip: The latest chip developed by Apple for its wearable devices, providing improved performance.
– Ultrawideband: A wireless communication technology that enables short-range, high-bandwidth data transfer between devices.
– Neural engine: A component of Apple’s chips that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks.

來源：
– Apple Wonderlust event in Cupertino.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論