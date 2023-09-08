城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

報告稱 Apple Watch Series 9 和 Ultra Set 將進行重大升級

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
報告稱 Apple Watch Series 9 和 Ultra Set 將進行重大升級

A recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shed light on the anticipated upgrades coming to both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. While there have been limited rumors surrounding the new Apple Watch lineup, the report provides more insights into what to expect from these devices.

According to the report, there will be no changes in terms of size or design for either model. However, both devices will feature new materials and colors, with an emphasis on using more recycled materials. The Apple Watch Ultra will also introduce a new black color option, as previously speculated.

Although the report does not go into extensive detail, it suggests that both models will receive enhancements in sensor and internal components. This includes an improved version of the heart rate sensor, which is highly praised for its accuracy. Along with these upgrades, there are also rumors of improved efficiency and sensor accuracy.

Furthermore, both devices are rumored to incorporate a new U2 ultra-wideband chip, which will enhance the Find My capability of the devices.

Regarding Apple’s shift away from leather, the report clarifies that only “some” of its leather watch bands will be discontinued. While there have been rumors about Apple transitioning to a woven composite fabric, it is uncertain whether this change will be fully implemented in the upcoming Apple event in September.

Mark Gurman, known for his accurate reporting on Apple’s future plans, has a strong track record in providing reliable information.

來源：
——彭博社的馬克·古爾曼
– Various rumors and speculations

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論