Apple Watch 心率應用程序通過 watchOS 10 進行重新設計

加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Heart Rate app for Apple Watch has received a significant redesign with the release of watchOS 10. Along with a new look, the app now includes a cool new feature that allows users to visualize their heartbeat in real time.

watchOS 10 has brought a major overhaul to the Apple Watch experience, introducing a new widgets UI, mood tracking for mental health, new watch faces, and revamped versions of native apps such as Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate.

The redesigned apps in watchOS 10 provide more information at a glance and offer new ways to navigate and access content quickly. The Heart Rate app now has a sleeker interface compared to its previous tiled design in watchOS 9. The UI occupies the entire screen and includes a ripple effect that pulsates with each heartbeat.

When launching the Heart Rate app, users will see a shadowed heart icon as the watch measures their current pulse. The icon then starts pulsing in sync with the user’s heartbeat, allowing them to visualize their heart rate in real time.

The updated app includes various screens that display the user’s daily heart rate range, resting rate, walking rate, and workout rates. These screens have a cleaner appearance and feature “i” info buttons that provide additional information about resting and walking rates.

At the bottom of the app, users can find the heart rate details for any workouts they have completed during the day, including cardio recovery numbers.

The new Apple Watch Heart Rate app is available in watchOS 10, which is currently in beta. However, it’s important to note that once watchOS 10 is installed, there is no way to downgrade to watchOS 9.

Overall, the redesign and new capabilities of the Heart Rate app in watchOS 10 offer a more immersive and informative experience for Apple Watch users.

來源： 9to5Mac

