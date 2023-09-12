Apple 在新產品系列中採用 USB-C 充電

Apple recently unveiled its latest product lineup, showcasing improvements to its smartwatches and phones. While there were various impressive new features, the most significant change is the adoption of USB-C charging. This move comes as European lawmakers have mandated that all portable tech devices sold on the continent must have USB charging by the end of next year.

The addition of a USB-C port to the iconic iPhone is a noteworthy departure for Apple. The company, known for its innovation, has lagged behind other technology rivals in this area. However, rather than creating a separate version of the device for the European market, Apple has chosen to make the USB-C port standard across all its smartphones worldwide.

Consumers have expressed enthusiasm for this shift towards universal charging. Many appreciate the convenience of using the same type of charging cable for all their devices. Those who frequently travel find it particularly beneficial, as it eliminates the need to carry multiple cables.

Catherine Warren, a media and technology entrepreneur, welcomes the move towards standardization, stating, “From my point of view, anything standard is good. This is a very positive small step toward compatibility that we are all after as consumers.”

Gay Gordon-Byrne, the executive director of the consumer lobby group the Right to Repair Foundation, acknowledges the value of the EU mandate but remains skeptical of Apple’s motivations. She suggests that Apple may try to overstate the significance of this change, as they are happy to do anything that makes them look good. However, she still views the adoption of USB-C charging as a positive development.

