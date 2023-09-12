城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple Watch Series 9 發布：增強技術和環保里程碑

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Watch Series 9 發布：增強技術和環保里程碑

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 9, featuring groundbreaking enhancements to the world’s best-selling smartwatch. The Series 9 comes with several new features, including a powerful S9 SiP chip, a double-tap gesture, a brighter display, on-device Siri with health data access, Precision Finding for iPhone, and more. This latest release also marks a significant environmental milestone for Apple.

The Series 9 is powered by Apple’s custom S9 SiP chip, which offers improved performance and new features. It includes a double-tap gesture that enhances usability, allowing users to perform common actions with one hand without touching the display. The watch also boasts a brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, making it easier to read in bright sunlight while adjusting to just one nit for dark environments.

One of the notable features of the Series 9 is its on-device Siri capability. Siri requests can now be processed directly on the watch itself, providing quicker and more reliable responses for tasks that don’t require internet access. Users can also access their health data using Siri on the Apple Watch.

The Series 9 also introduces Precision Finding, thanks to its second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. This feature aids in locating a misplaced iPhone, making it easier to find when needed. Additionally, the watch offers deeper integration with HomePod, allowing users to control media playback near a HomePod.

Running on watchOS 10, the Series 9 brings revamped apps, new watch faces, cycling and hiking features, and mental health tools to enhance the overall user experience. The Apple Watch Series 9 also aligns with Apple’s ambitious 2030 carbon-neutral plan, as customers can now opt for a carbon-neutral Apple Watch for the first time. This milestone signifies Apple’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint across its entire business, supply chain, and product life cycle.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available for order starting today, with availability commencing on September 22. Prices for the Series 9 start at €449, and customers can also choose environmentally friendly bands, such as FineWoven and redesigned Sport Loops with recycled materials.

In summary, the Apple Watch Series 9 introduces powerful enhancements to deliver an enhanced user experience. With its advanced technology and its carbon-neutral option, the Series 9 not only offers cutting-edge features but also contributes to a greener future.

來源：
– Apple Watch Series 9 press release

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論