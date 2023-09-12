城市生活

蘋果在年度活動中推出強大的 A17 Pro 芯片

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has surprised tech enthusiasts by unveiling its first “Pro” chip, the A17 Pro, during its annual fall event. Boasting a 3 nanometer size, the A17 Pro is Apple’s most powerful mobile silicon to date, with an impressive 17 billion transistors and a six-core CPU. This new chip offers significant improvements in performance compared to its predecessor, the A16.

According to Apple, the A17 Pro’s two performance cores are 10 percent faster than the A16, while its four efficiency cores provide better performance per watt. Additionally, the 6-core GPU is reported to be 20 percent faster than before and introduces advanced graphics features such as hardware accelerated ray tracing.

The A17 Pro’s enhanced capabilities are particularly appealing to game developers. During the event, Apple announced that popular titles like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, and The Division Resurgence would be making their way to the iPhone, showcasing the gaming potential of this powerful chip.

Some may wonder why Apple chose to label this chip the A17 Pro. Speculation arises as to whether a scaled-down version of this chip will be employed in next year’s iPhone 16. This strategic decision gives Apple more flexibility in the future. Rather than having to justify the removal of certain features in a less expensive model, they can simply introduce a slightly slower chip that still offers an upgrade from the A16.

As more details emerge from Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event, tech enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the possibilities that lie ahead with the A17 Pro chip. It is clear that Apple is pushing the boundaries of mobile silicon innovation, paving the way for enhanced performance and an even more immersive user experience.

