Apple 與 Tata Play Binge 合作提供 Apple TV+

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has announced a partnership with Indian streaming channel aggregator, Tata Play Binge, to offer Apple TV+ as part of its premier bundle. The bundle, priced at 399 rupees per month, includes 27 video services, such as Disney Hotstar and LionsgatePLAY, among others.

This collaboration allows Apple to expand the reach of its original TV shows and movies in a market where it would have faced challenges in gaining significant traction on its own. While Apple TV+ has seen growth since its launch, its international content library is still limited, hindering its appeal in non-English language markets.

By teaming up with Tata Play Binge, Apple TV+ can stay relevant in the region. This partnership also keeps the door open for potential future investments in local original content, if it aligns with Apple’s strategy.

Apple has previously adopted a similar approach in France, where it partnered with Canal to include Apple TV+ content at no extra charge in the Canal+ network package. Some Apple TV+ shows are also broadcast on the Canal+ TV channel.

To promote the availability of Apple TV+, Tata Play Binge has released a new ad across its smart TV and mobile apps. Notably, the ad highlights the availability of Apple TV+ on Android devices, although Apple has not yet launched an Apple TV app for Android phones.

Interestingly, the Tata Play Binge ad begins by referencing the Apple original series ‘Shantaram,’ which features Indian language dialogue. However, despite being available on the service, ‘Shantaram’ was canceled after one season due to poor reviews and low viewership.

In conclusion, the partnership between Apple and Tata Play Binge expands the reach of Apple TV+ in the Indian market, offering users access to a wide range of video services. This collaboration aligns with Apple’s strategy to remain competitive in non-English language markets and potentially invest in local original content in the future.

