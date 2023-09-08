城市生活

Apple Reportedly Changing to USB-C Charging Port for iPhone 15

Apple Reportedly Changing to USB-C Charging Port for iPhone 15

Apple is set to change the way its next models of iPhones charge, with reports suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 15 will feature a USB-C charging port instead of the Lightning port used in past models. This change will apply to all iPhone 15 models. The USB-C port is already utilized in other Apple devices like MacBooks and iPads, as well as in tech products from various other companies.

This move by Apple aligns with a law passed by the European Union’s parliament, which mandates the use of a USB-C charging port in all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU. Companies will need to comply with this requirement by the end of 2024. Laptops will also be subject to the USB-C requirement in the EU by 2026.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 at its “Wonderlust” event on September 12. iPhones have consistently accounted for a significant portion of Apple’s total net sales, generating $156.78 billion in the first three quarters of fiscal 2023. However, this is a decline of approximately 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022.

The iPhone segment of Apple’s net sales in the third quarter of 2023 was $39.67 billion, a 2.4% decline compared to the previous year. Apple’s CFO, Lucas Maestri, expressed optimism for the fourth quarter, expecting improved performance in the iPhone and Services segments. At the upcoming event, Apple may also introduce the ninth series of the Apple Watch.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

