Qualcomm Signs Deal with Apple for 5G Chips Until 2026

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Qualcomm has announced that it has signed a deal with Apple to supply 5G chips until at least 2026. The agreement extends a longstanding relationship between the two companies and secures Qualcomm’s position as the leading designer of modem chips for Apple’s phone devices.

The deal comes at a time when Apple is facing increased challenges in China and is looking to reinforce its supply chains elsewhere. By partnering with Qualcomm, Apple ensures a stable supply of 5G chips for its phones, despite its plans to develop its own modem technology.

This agreement extends the scope of a previous chip supply deal signed in 2019, which followed a lengthy legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple. Under the new accord, Qualcomm will supply chips for Apple phones that are set to be released each year until 2026. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but it is said to be similar to the previous agreement.

While Apple is working on its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit in 2019, the company has not revealed how quickly it plans to implement its own chips. Qualcomm estimates that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will use its chips by 2026, but this projection may be conservative, as previous predictions about Qualcomm’s business with Apple have underestimated their collaboration.

The deal also reaffirms the patent licensing agreement signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, which is set to expire in 2025 but can be extended for two more years. This partnership is crucial for both companies, as it allows Qualcomm to retain its position as a key supplier to Apple while Apple benefits from Qualcomm’s expertise in modem chip design.

