iPhone 15 發布前 Apple Store 網站下線

加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iPhone 15 發布前 Apple Store 網站下線

The Apple Store website temporarily went offline on Tuesday morning, just hours before the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 15. The landing page displayed a message stating that the website was undergoing updates and urged visitors to check back soon. A blue-and-gray animated Apple logo, also associated with the iPhone 15 launch event, was displayed along with a working link to the livestream.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to unveil the latest version of the company’s flagship product at 1 p.m. ET from Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater. It remains unclear whether the website crash was a result of overwhelming interest in the iPhone 15 or if Apple is making changes to its online marketplace.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released on September 22, with three models available at different price points. The standard version will start at $799, while the Pro Max option will be priced at $1,099. One notable change in the iPhone 15 is the adoption of a USB-C standard charging port, as mandated by the European Union. This move marks a departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging port.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 include the introduction of an “Action Button,” which will provide users with quick access to various functions and settings without unlocking the device or navigating through apps. While details are scarce, experts believe this button could differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro from previous models.

Apple typically introduces a new product in the fall, and the iPhone 14 was released in September last year. The company’s stock, which recently reached a record market capitalization of $3 trillion, experienced a slight dip during early morning trading on Tuesday.

