中國政府工作人員可能被禁止使用蘋果 iPhone，導致蘋果股價下跌

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple shares fell more than 3% on Thursday, following a 4% decline on Wednesday, after reports suggested that Chinese government workers could be banned from using Apple’s iPhones. Although the reported restrictions have not been publicly announced by the Chinese government, the possibility raises concerns that Apple’s products could get caught up in international tensions between the U.S. and China.

China is Apple’s third-largest market, accounting for 18% of total revenue last year. Additionally, it is where the majority of Apple products are assembled. The potential ban on government employees using iPhones could lead to a decrease in iPhone unit sales in China by as much as 5%.

More worryingly for Apple, the bans could send a signal to everyday citizens that they should use electronics made by Chinese companies, negatively impacting sales among consumers. This move could be part of a broader effort by the Chinese government to promote the usage of domestic technology.

In response to the possibility of a government iPhone ban and increased competition from Huawei, Dan Niles, portfolio manager at Satori Fund, sold his stake in Apple and is now shorting the company.

Last week, several Chinese retailers started taking orders for Huawei’s new phone, the Mate 60 Pro, which quickly became a hot topic on social media. The phone uses a Chinese-manufactured chip from Huawei’s subsidiary, HiSilicon.

While Huawei faced sanctions in 2019, which significantly hampered its phone business, the company’s new phone raises questions about the effectiveness of separate restrictions on chip-manufacturing technology. Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security advisor, urged the U.S. to continue focusing technology restrictions narrowly on national security concerns rather than broader commercial decoupling.

In Apple’s most recent quarter, Greater China sales increased 8% on an annual basis to $15.76 billion, making it Apple’s fastest-growing region. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has expressed the company’s efforts to persuade more people to switch from Android phones to iPhones due to the experience and ecosystem offered by Apple.

