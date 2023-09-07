城市生活

中國禁止蘋果股票和高通的影響

By加布里埃爾博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple (AAPL) experienced a significant drop in its shares over the past two days, following reports of China’s ban on the technology giant. This ban has also caused a ripple effect on one of Apple’s suppliers, Qualcomm (QCOM), as its stock slides lower.

The ban, imposed by China, raises concerns about the future sales of Apple products in one of its key markets. As a result, Apple’s shares have taken a hit, causing a negative impact on the company’s overall valuation. This decline in Apple’s stock has further affected Qualcomm, which is one of the major suppliers for the technology giant.

Qualcomm is a semiconductor manufacturer that provides essential components for Apple’s devices. With the decline in Apple’s shares, Qualcomm’s stock has also seen a drop after today’s closing bell. This decline is connected to the uncertainty surrounding Apple’s sales in China and the potential consequences for its suppliers.

In addition to the implications for Apple and Qualcomm, a separate news story has emerged involving Disney (DIS) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The lawsuit filed by Disney against Governor DeSantis centers around a First Amendment dispute. Disney alleges retaliation over criticism of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

This lawsuit highlights the ongoing debate over freedom of speech and the extent to which public figures, such as governors, can take action against individuals or companies expressing criticism. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the protection of free speech rights in the state of Florida.

In summary, China’s ban on Apple has had a noticeable impact on the company’s shares and its supplier, Qualcomm. The decline in Apple’s stock has raised concerns about future sales in China, causing a ripple effect on Qualcomm’s stock. Meanwhile, the Disney lawsuit against Governor DeSantis raises important questions about freedom of speech and the power of public figures to retaliate against criticism.

定義：
– China’s ban: A restriction imposed by the Chinese government on the sale or import of certain products or services.
– Qualcomm: A semiconductor manufacturer that provides components for various technology products.
– First Amendment: The First Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech, among other fundamental rights.
– ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: A proposed legislation that restricts discussions or promotion of LGBT topics or issues.

來源：
– Original article by Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita

