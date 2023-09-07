城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

Shares of Apple dropped 3.4% after reports emerged that China plans to widen its ban on the use of iPhones to include government-backed agencies and companies. This news has raised concerns about Apple’s ability to conduct business in the world’s second-largest economy.

China is a crucial market for Apple, as the country accounted for approximately 20% of the company’s total revenue last year. TechInsights estimates that there were more iPhone sales in China than in the United States in the last quarter. Furthermore, Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in Chinese factories.

The bans on iPhone usage could have significant implications for Apple. The company’s stock has experienced its largest daily fall in over a month and is currently the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is also worth noting that Apple plays a significant role in Beijing’s economy.

Analysts are questioning whether the Chinese government’s stance toward Apple is changing. Previously, Apple was perceived as relatively safe from government restrictions in China due to its importance in the local economy. However, with the reported bans expanding, this perception is being challenged.

China’s decision to ban iPhones for central government officials was followed by an extension of the ban to state-backed firms, including PetroChina, an energy giant. This move coincides with the release of a new high-end flagship smartphone by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, which is currently being investigated by the US government for potential violations of export restrictions on semiconductors.

The news of the potential iPhone ban has had a broader impact on the technology sector as well, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping by about 1% and the semiconductor sector experiencing a decline of over 2%.

At present, there has been no response from Apple or China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding these developments.

來源：
- 美國有線電視新聞網
– TechInsights
– Wall Street Journal
——彭博社
-美國銀行

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新研究發現吡羅昔康與左炔諾孕酮聯合使用可提高緊急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

徹底改變用戶體驗：顯示面板技術的演變

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論