Goodbye to the iPhone 13 Mini: Apple Drops its Smallest Phone

Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Mini, following a similar fate as its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Mini. The smaller-sized phone has been removed from Apple’s lineup, leaving room for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).

The iPhone 12 Mini, introduced in 2020, received mixed reviews. While some, including the writer of this article, were fans of the compact size, many users were disappointed with the battery life and cramped screen. As a result, Apple had to reduce production of the iPhone 12 Mini by 70 percent in less than a year.

With the discontinuation of the iPhone 13 Mini, small screen enthusiasts still have some options. Third-party retailers and carriers like Amazon still offer the iPhone 13 Mini for purchase. In addition, there are decent small Android phones available, as well as the budget-friendly second-generation iPhone SE, which features a 4.7-inch screen but lacks some of the advanced features found in the discontinued Mini model, such as dual cameras, MagSafe, ultra-wideband 5G, and Face ID.

While Apple has decided to move away from producing smaller-sized phones, there are still alternatives for those who prefer a compact device. The discontinuation of the iPhone 13 Mini may disappoint some, but there are still options available in the market for those seeking a smaller phone.

Source: Sheena Vasani, The Verge.