城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

iOS 17 引入了令人興奮的新功能：待機模式、實時語音郵件等

By加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iOS 17 引入了令人興奮的新功能：待機模式、實時語音郵件等

iOS 17, the latest operating system from Apple, is set to be available for public download on September 18th. During Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, the company announced the arrival of iOS 17, which was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

iPhone users can look forward to a range of new features with the release of iOS 17. StandBy mode is a notable addition, allowing users to transform their iPhones into a bedside clock when placed on its side. The Live Voicemail feature brings a handy transcription service, displaying a live transcript of voicemails as they are being recorded. Autocorrect and voice transcription have also received improvements, enhancing the user experience.

Furthermore, Siri can now be activated without having to say “hey” beforehand. Additionally, iOS 17 introduces a new Journal app, providing users with the ability to create customizable stickers and set up Contact Posters. The NameDrop feature enables easy contact information sharing via AirDrop by bringing two iPhone devices together.

For iPad users, the full-release version of iPadOS 17 will also be launched on September 18th. This update enhances widget interaction and enables users to personalize their lock screens. Compatible iPad models include the 6th-generation iPad, 5th-generation iPad mini, 3rd-generation iPad Air, and 2nd-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch models or later.

However, it’s important to note that not all iOS 17 features may be available in every country or region. Apple advises users to check its website for specific information regarding feature availability.

In conclusion, iOS 17 presents exciting new features for iPhone users, such as StandBy mode, Live Voicemail, and improved Siri functionality. The release of iPadOS 17 also brings enhancements to iPad user experiences. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to exploring these new features and updates when the operating systems become available for download.

來源：
– Apple (www.apple.com)
– TechRadar (www.techradar.com)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論