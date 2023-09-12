城市生活

Apple and AAA Partner to Bring Satellite-Powered Roadside Assistance to iPhones

Apple has announced a new partnership with AAA to bring satellite-powered Roadside Assistance to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. This feature expands on the existing Emergency SOS via satellite, which was introduced with the iPhone 14. With this new service, iPhone users can now receive help for car troubles such as a flat tire or running out of gas when they are out of cellphone range.

When activating a new iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, users will receive two years of free access to Emergency SOS and Roadside Assistance. The services provided through this feature are covered under AAA membership terms for AAA members, or available on a pay-per-use basis for non-members.

To access the Roadside Assistance service, users can simply text AAA for help in emergency situations like being locked out of their car or running out of fuel. This feature utilizes Apple’s Emergency Text via satellite option when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage available.

When a user contacts AAA for assistance, a short questionnaire will appear on the screen to collect essential details. These details can then be transmitted via satellite to AAA, who will send a direct message to the user and dispatch assistance to their location. However, it’s important to note that this satellite feature requires a clear line of sight to the sky, so it may not work in heavily wooded areas or other locations with obstructed views.

While Apple has not announced the cost for Emergency SOS after the initial two years, it is a welcome addition for iPhone users who may find themselves in need of assistance in remote areas or situations where traditional methods of communication are not available.

Sources: Apple, AAA

