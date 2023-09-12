城市生活

蘋果即將推出的 iPhone 15：值得期待

加布里埃爾博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 during its annual product showcase. The tech giant has experienced a mild slump in sales, with three consecutive quarters of declining numbers, signaling another possible downturn in the current quarter. This has resulted in a drop in Apple’s stock price and a halt in its market value growth.

Similar to previous iterations, the iPhone 15 is not expected to feature groundbreaking technological advancements. Instead, it will likely offer incremental improvements to its chips, battery, and cameras. However, one notable change is the adoption of the USB-C cable standard, which Apple will likely introduce for charging.

This shift to USB-C is primarily driven by a mandate from European regulators that calls for phasing out Lightning port cables by 2024. There is speculation as to whether Apple will implement this change globally or limit it to the European market. Fortunately, many consumers already own USB-C cables due to their wide usage across various devices, making the transition relatively convenient. USB-C cables also offer faster charging speeds and data transfers compared to Lightning cables, which may be seen as a positive for consumers.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 models may feature a redesign, with a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen known as the “Dynamic Island.” This design element was first introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. There are also rumors of the Pro and Pro Max versions incorporating a periscope-style telephoto lens with a 6x optical zoom, providing an improved camera experience for long-distance photography.

With these upgrades, analysts predict a potential increase in the prices of the Pro and Pro Max models. This comes at a time when post-pandemic inflation is already impacting household budgets, testing consumer willingness to pay for premium devices.

Aside from the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil its latest smartwatches and the upcoming iOS 17 operating system. iOS 17 will introduce features such as real-time transcriptions of unanswered calls, allowing users to decide whether to answer the call before the voicemail is recorded.

Overall, Apple’s iPhone 15 release is highly anticipated, even with the absence of major technological advancements. The adoption of USB-C cables, camera improvements, and software updates are expected to entice consumers and drive sales.

By 加布里埃爾博塔

