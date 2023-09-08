城市生活

Apple 格拉斯哥商店在加入工會後達成薪酬協議

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Apple store in Glasgow, Scotland, has achieved a pay agreement with the company following its unionization. In November, employees at the store voted in favor of having the UK trade union GMB represent them. The Apple Retail Workers Union announced that the staff rejected Apple’s pay model and instead secured minimum pay increases and compensation for all members. Additionally, the majority of staff will benefit from improved pay, with many receiving a 7% increase.

The successful negotiations highlight the benefits of having a union, according to the Apple Retail Workers Union. They were able to make Apple’s pay model fairer and less dependent on arbitrary metrics. The Apple Glasgow store became the first in the UK to unionize and formalized its status as a recognized unionized establishment in February, after reaching an agreement with Apple.

It’s worth mentioning that Apple has historically opposed the formation of unions in its retail stores. The National Labor Relations Board in the US has even found the company guilty of illegal anti-union activities. The decision to unionize at the Apple Glasgow store was driven by concerns over ignored pay and working conditions issues. Employees felt that their complaints were being disregarded, with one staff member expressing their disillusionment by likening the act of reporting problems to “writing a letter to Santa.”

