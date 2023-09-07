城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

蘋果發布安全更新，修補針對民間社會組織的零日漏洞

By曼波布雷西亞

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
蘋果發布安全更新，修補針對民間社會組織的零日漏洞

Apple has issued security updates to address two zero-day exploits that were used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C. The vulnerabilities were discovered by Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware.

One of the exploits found was a zero-click vulnerability, which enables hackers to target victims with malware without any interaction required from the user. The exploit chain utilized this vulnerability to deliver NSO Group’s infamous malware, Pegasus. The researchers at Citizen Lab noted that the exploit chain could compromise iPhones running the latest version of iOS without the victim’s interaction.

Upon discovering these vulnerabilities, Citizen Lab promptly reported them to Apple. The tech giant subsequently released a patch to address the security flaws. Apple expressed gratitude to Citizen Lab for reporting the zero-day exploits.

It is worth noting that Apple also patched an additional vulnerability, which suggests that the company may have discovered it while investigating the first exploit. The exploit chain was dubbed “BLASTPASS” by Citizen Lab, as it involved the use of PassKit, a framework that facilitates Apple Pay integration in apps.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, emphasized the importance of civil society organizations as early warning systems for cybersecurity in his tweet. He urged all iPhone users to update their devices to ensure their security.

At the time of this article, NSO Group has not responded to requests for comment.

In conclusion, Apple’s swift response in releasing security updates to patch these zero-day exploits demonstrates their commitment to protecting their users from potential cyber threats. It is vital for users to regularly update their devices to stay protected against emerging vulnerabilities.

來源：
– Citizen Lab (source: https://citizenlab.ca/2021/10/apple-issues-patches-for-zero-day-exploits-introduced-through-nso-groups-pegasus-spyware/)
——TechCrunch

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

iQoo 12 Series Leaks: Key Specifications and Features Revealed

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

最新技術：Realme 智能手機發布、Apple 可折疊 iMac 概念專利、Reliance Jio 提供獎金等

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

在 Starfield 中治療肺損傷：指南

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

專業技術

iQoo 12 Series Leaks: Key Specifications and Features Revealed

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

最新技術：Realme 智能手機發布、Apple 可折疊 iMac 概念專利、Reliance Jio 提供獎金等

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
最新消息

如何修復《使命召喚：現代戰爭 14515》中的錯誤代碼 2

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
最新消息

探索3年第三季度台灣無晶圓廠IC產業的增長

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論