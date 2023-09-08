Apple’s upcoming fall iPhone event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” is highly anticipated. The event is expected to showcase four new iPhones and a couple of Apple Watch models. One major change that is likely to be highlighted is the shift from Lightning cables to USB-C, in compliance with European Union regulations.

The new iPhones, expected to be called iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, are likely to feature screen sizes similar to their predecessors. The top-tier models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will most likely have ProMotion displays with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Another notable change is the introduction of USB-C ports, although it is rumored that only the higher-end models will have faster data transfer speeds.

Dynamic Island, the display cutout introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, is expected to be carried over to all four models of the iPhone 15 series. This floating black pill-shaped section below the top of the screen not only hides the front camera and Face ID sensor but also displays alerts and notifications in real-time.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may switch from stainless steel frames to titanium frames, making them stronger and lighter. Thinner bezels are also expected, achieved through a new manufacturing process called low-injection pressure over-molding. The pro series may also feature an Action Button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, which would replace the traditional mute switch.

The camera upgrades in the iPhone 15 series are expected to include a new periscope lens exclusive to the Pro Max model, allowing for improved optical zoom capabilities. Additionally, the devices will likely feature a faster, next-generation chip, such as the rumored 3nm A17 Bionic chip for the Pro and Pro Max models.

As for the Apple Watch Series 9, the main hardware change is anticipated to be the introduction of the S9 chip, the first real processor upgrade since 2020. While it may not offer significant changes, the Apple Watch Series 9 is still expected to be a solid upgrade for Apple Watch enthusiasts.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone models are likely to begin the Friday following the event, with general availability starting a week later. However, it is worth noting that these new models may come with a higher price tag.

來源：

– “Engadget” by Cherlynn Low

– “Bloomberg” by Mark Gurman