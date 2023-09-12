城市生活

Apple 2023 年活動：iPhone 15 系列發布及展望

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In just a few hours, Apple will kick off its annual September event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, where it usually unveils the latest generation of iPhones and other products. This year, all eyes are on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which is expected to bring significant upgrades and enhancements to Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup.

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly include the standard iPhone 15, the larger iPhone 15 Plus, and the premium models – iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models are expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen size, while the Plus models will have a larger 6.7-inch display. One notable change in all iPhone 15 models is the shift from the Lightning port to the USB-C port, offering users more flexibility in connectivity.

The Pro models, as usual, will come with premium features and a higher price tag. They are rumored to have a slimmer design with curved bezels and a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel. There could also be a redesigned “mute” button that may serve as an Action button, inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the upgraded 3-nanometer A17 chip, promising faster speeds and improved efficiency. Moreover, the Pro models might include an enhanced telephoto camera lens for superior photography capabilities.

Pricing details for the iPhone 15 series remain uncertain, but there are speculations of a potential price increase compared to the previous generation. Analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while other sources suggest a $100 increase for both Pro models, placing the iPhone 15 Pro between $1,099 and $1,199, and the Pro Max between $1,199 and $1,299.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series comes at a challenging time for the smartphone industry, with a recent slump in sales. Apple’s smartphone sales decreased by 2.4 percent in the last quarter, but the company aims to reignite consumer interest with the new lineup’s compelling features and upgrades. These include Dynamic Island technology, a potential removal of the iconic notch, and innovative camera advancements such as a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With the Apple event just hours away, tech enthusiasts and consumers eagerly anticipate the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series and other exciting announcements. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple’s Wonderlust event.

來源：
– Mark Gurman, Apple events tipster
– 數字時代
– Analyst Jeff Pu

