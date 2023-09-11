城市生活

Apple to Adopt USB-C Standard for Future iPhone Releases

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
After years of resistance, Apple Inc. has finally capitulated to the USB-C standard and will use it for all future iPhone releases. The company has been using its proprietary Lightning port for device charging since 2012. While the Lightning port has been a unique selling point for Apple, it has also been a burden for consumers due to the high cost of replacement cables.

The decision to switch to USB-C comes after the European Union (EU) signed a common charger mandate in October 2022. According to the mandate, all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charging port. Laptops will follow suit in 2026. The directive was put in place to reduce unnecessary charger purchases and standardize charging across devices.

Apple has been strongly opposed to the common charger mandate, arguing that it stifles innovation. However, the company has since conceded that it has no choice but to comply. In fact, Apple already incorporated USB-C in its iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Now, the company will extend this standardization to the iPhone space.

The move to USB-C will bring convenience to consumers, as they will no longer need to carry multiple charging cables for different devices. Additionally, it will likely reduce the cost of replacement cables, as USB-C cables are more readily available and generally less expensive than Lightning cables.

Apple’s decision to adopt the USB-C standard for future iPhone releases will be officially unveiled on September 12 with the launch of the iPhone 15. This marks the end of an era for Apple and the beginning of a more universal charging experience for consumers.

來源：
–英國廣播公司
– European Union official website

