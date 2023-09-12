城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Apple Introduces the iPhone 15 with USB-C Port and Improved Camera System

By羅伯特·安德魯

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Introduces the iPhone 15 with USB-C Port and Improved Camera System

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the standout feature is the inclusion of a USB-C port. This marks a departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, as the company shifts to comply with upcoming European Union regulations. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus begins at $899 for the same storage capacity.

Although the design of this year’s iPhones closely resembles the iPhone 14, there are notable enhancements. All models now feature the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It offers a new way to view notifications and interact with apps. Additionally, the iPhone 15 boasts an OLED Super Retina display capable of displaying Dolby Vision content with a brightness of 1,600 nits. The peak brightness of this display reaches 2,000 nits in sunlight, which is double that of its predecessor.

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone 15 is its camera system. The main camera sensor has been upgraded to 48 megapixels from the previous 12 megapixels found in the iPhone 14. The phone also features a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and improvements to the portrait mode. Users no longer need to manually switch to portrait mode, and there are enhancements to night mode, Live Photos, and action mode.

Inside the iPhone 15, Apple has upgraded the chipset to the A16, the same processor used in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. The company promises all-day battery life, thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 also includes a second-generation ultra-wideband chip for improved connectivity and precision finding in Find My.

Alongside the iPhone 15, Apple is launching the new Apple Watch Series 9, which features an upgraded chip with improved GPU performance and a second-generation ultra-wideband chip. The watch also introduces a “double-tap” feature and more.

來源：

一觸即發

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論