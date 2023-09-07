城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Raises Concerns About Apple and Google as “Choke Points” in US Payment System

By羅伯特·安德魯

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Raises Concerns About Apple and Google as “Choke Points” in US Payment System

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra has expressed concerns about the dominance of Apple and Google in the US payment system, stating that they are acting as “choke points” and stifling innovation by preventing other apps from entering the market. Chopra made these remarks during a fintech conference organized by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

The CFPB recently published a report that examined the impact of Big Tech policies on tap-to-pay functions used on mobile devices. Apple and Google have set regulations that control the integration of near-field communication (NFC) technology into third-party apps, which is necessary for tap-to-pay transactions. If apps do not comply with these regulations, they can be denied access or even removed from the app store.

Chopra highlights the dominant market share of Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems, which are found on 55% and 45% of smartphones shipped in the US respectively. Given the increasing popularity of mobile payments, the policies and practices of these companies have a significant impact on retail payments.

The CFPB is closely evaluating the role of Big Tech in banking and payments systems, with a focus on ensuring a fair payment system for consumers, merchants, and emerging competitors. Chopra notes that many fintech investors and entrepreneurs are concerned about the power of these tech giants to stifle competition and innovation.

The report from the CFPB specifically points out that Apple’s regulations restrict third-party apps from accessing NFC technology, effectively blocking them from utilizing tap-to-pay functions. In contrast, Google’s regulations do not require payments to be routed through their proprietary wallet, allowing for more competition and innovation.

Apple has justified these restrictions by citing security and privacy concerns. However, Chopra questions whether a complete ban on NFC access is necessary to address these issues and suggests that privacy and security restrictions could be placed on third-party apps instead.

In conclusion, the CFPB is raising important questions about the influence of Apple and Google in the payment system. As these tech giants continue to dominate the market, it is crucial to ensure a level playing field for all participants and prevent any anti-competitive practices that may hinder innovation and consumer choice.

來源：
– Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra
– CFPB Report on Big Tech Policies and Tap-to-Pay Functions.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

相關帖子

專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
專業技術

豐田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 與本田思域 Type-R：一場勢均力敵的 U 型直線加速賽

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

最新消息

徹底改變銷售流程：全球銷售支持平台如何為企業提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
科學

新發現：類太陽恆星上的超大質量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
最新消息

探索 LAMEA 電信邊緣安全的未來

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0 個評論
專業技術

Epic Games 首席創意官唐納德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論