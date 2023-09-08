城市生活

您的 Pixel 設備何時獲得 Android 14 更新？

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google is gearing up to release its latest Android update, Android 14, which promises to bring some quality improvements and minor features to enhance the user experience. While it may not have the same groundbreaking features and UI changes as Android 12, it’s still an eagerly awaited update.

If you own a Pixel device, you’ll be pleased to know that the Android 14 stable update is just around the corner. Starting from October 4, all Pixel devices, including the Pixel 4a 5G, will receive the update. Interestingly, this is also the day of the Pixel 8 series launch.

For those who are curious about other Android manufacturers, there is a list of Android 14 compatible devices available. This list includes all OEMs and their devices that may receive the Android 14 update in the future.

It’s worth noting that the release date for Android 14 has been slightly delayed. Initially, it was supposed to be released on September 4, but it has been pushed back to October. This means that devices from other manufacturers, like OnePlus and Samsung, which had planned to release their updated versions in the same month as Google, may have to postpone their updates to October as well.

If you’re eager to try out Android 14 before its official release, you can enroll your Pixel device in the Beta program. The Beta version has reached platform stability and should be relatively stable. However, if you want to avoid encountering any hidden bugs, it might be wise to wait until the official release date.

In conclusion, Android 14 is just around the corner for Pixel device owners. It promises to bring some quality improvements and minor features to enhance the user experience. For users of other Android devices, the release date may be slightly delayed. Whether you choose to enroll in the Beta program or wait for the official release, Android 14 is definitely something to look forward to.

By 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

