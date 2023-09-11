城市生活

Ubisoft Provides Update on Xdefiant’s Release Date and Development Status

By曼波布雷西亞

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Ubisoft has recently shared an important update regarding the release date and development status of its upcoming game, Xdefiant. In a post on their official website, executive producer Mark Rubin revealed that the game did not pass the submissions process for Sony and Xbox, resulting in compliance issues that need to be addressed before a release date can be confirmed.

Rubin explained that the company received the first results of the submissions process in mid-August, which indicated that the game did not meet the necessary requirements for compliance. This revelation came as a surprise to the team, as they had underestimated the amount of work needed to ensure compliance.

As a result, Ubisoft is unable to provide a specific release date for Xdefiant at this time. Instead, they are focusing on resolving the compliance-related issues and preparing for another submission to the platform holders. If the submission passes, the game could potentially be released in mid-to-end September. However, there is a possibility that a conditional pass may be given, requiring a Day 1 patch with final fixes for compliance. In such a scenario, the release date would be pushed to early/mid-October.

Despite these uncertainties, Rubin reassured fans that Ubisoft remains committed to transparency and listening to player feedback. The team has already incorporated player requests into the game’s development, such as the inclusion of Map Voting and an upcoming S&D-like mode. Rubin emphasized that Xdefiant is intended to be a game for the community, and Ubisoft is dedicated to delivering the best experience possible.

In conclusion, fans of Xdefiant will need to wait a little longer for the game’s release as Ubisoft works to ensure compliance with Sony and Xbox. The team is actively addressing the issues identified during the submissions process and hopes to provide a firm release date as soon as possible.

Source: Ubisoft via Ubisoft’s official website

