城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

政府數字服務的綜合方法

By加布里埃爾博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
政府數字服務的綜合方法

Department of Commerce CIO Andre Mendes has called for a reformulation of digital services in the government sector. Speaking at the annual FedTalks event, Mendes proposed the creation of an integrated group of government portals that would allow users to easily access benefits and services from any device. He emphasized the need for federal, state, and local government portals that prioritize user experience and self-service. Mendes cited Estonia as an example of a nation that has successfully implemented this approach.

To achieve this level of digital service, Mendes urged the U.S. to shed its legacy modus operandi and rely on commercial technology solutions that minimize customization. He criticized the current practice of federal agencies creating IT strategies that are disconnected from the commercial market, calling it an “amazing waste of money and time.” Mendes also highlighted the prevalence of outdated and inaccurate information on government agency websites, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive overhaul.

In his keynote speech, Mendes provided recommendations for current CIOs to drive the modernization of government digital services. He advised CIOs to aggressively extract commodity services and consolidate applications and operations. Mendes encouraged CIOs to embrace the shift towards mobile apps and constant updates, urging them to rededicate their careers to momentous change.

The transformation of government digital services is a monumental task, as it requires the replacement of millions of outdated web pages. However, Mendes believes that with a new approach focused on user-centric design and leveraging commercial technology, the government can provide a more efficient and user-friendly digital experience for citizens.

來源：

– FedScoop: “An amazing waste of money and time.” Commerce CIO calls for digital services reformulation –
– Image credit: Pepe Gomez

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
專業技術

Google Pixel Watch 2 即將登陸印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

海水中鋰濃度下降與氣候和構造活動有關

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
專業技術

麥克拉肯縣公共圖書館為老年人提供免費的計算機和數字素養課程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
專業技術

神奇寶貝與初音未來聯手：電壓計劃

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的獨創直升機打開了火星磁場研究的大門

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論