城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

新加坡尚乘帝盛酒店 Dao 榮獲兩項行業獎項

By加布里埃爾博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新加坡尚乘帝盛酒店 Dao 榮獲兩項行業獎項

AMTD Digital Inc., a comprehensive digital solutions platform based in France, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, has been honored with two major industry awards. The serviced apartment hotel, in which AMTD Digital holds a 51% ownership, has received the “Asia’s Leading New Serviced Apartments 2023” award from the World Travel Awards and the “Best Interior Design Award 2023” from AltoVita Singapore.

The World Travel Awards is a highly prestigious program in the travel and tourism industry, and winning this award is a symbol of excellence recognized worldwide. AltoVita, on the other hand, is an operator of an online corporate accommodation platform known for its enterprise software providing access to a wide network of housing options globally.

These recognitions serve as a testament to the trust and support that Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore has received from its customers, guests, and partners. As part of the AMTD Group, which also owns L’Officiel Inc. SAS, a global fashion media company, AMTD Digital is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and VIP experiences.

AMTD Digital Inc. is a comprehensive digital solutions platform that operates in various sectors, including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, and hospitality and VIP services. It serves as the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, integrating and empowering the various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

AMTD Assets Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Digital, focuses on the real estate market, specializing in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. The company adopts a customer-centric approach, offering VIP membership services across stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rentals, food and beverage, and club membership services in major cities worldwide.

In conclusion, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore’s recent awards validate its commitment to delivering exceptional service and experiences to its customers. As part of the AMTD Digital Inc. ecosystem, the company continues to strive for excellence in hospitality and digital solutions.

來源：
– 美國商業資訊：https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911270050/en/
– AMTD Digital Inc.: https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news
– AMTD Assets Group: No URL provided

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論