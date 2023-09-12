城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Amazon Drops Price of Apple Watch Series 8 Ahead of New Apple Launch Event

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Amazon Drops Price of Apple Watch Series 8 Ahead of New Apple Launch Event

Amazon has recently reduced the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 by $89, offering customers a 22% discount. This discount comes at a time when rumors surrounding the release of new Apple smartwatches are circulating. The Apple Watch Series 8 can now be purchased for $310, down from its original price of $399.

MacWorld reported that this sale on Amazon coincides with Apple’s upcoming 2023 “Wonderlust” product launch event. It is expected that new smartwatch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9, will be introduced during this event, alongside the iPhone 15 and potentially new AirPods models.

While Apple has not officially confirmed what will be unveiled at the “Wonderlust” event, this discounted price on the Apple Watch Series 8 suggests that new models may indeed be on the horizon.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers an array of features, including temperature sensing, blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and fitness tracking. It is also designed to be crack-, water-, and dust-resistant. Furthermore, the watch is compatible with all Apple devices.

Customers can choose between the midnight and red color options for the discounted price on Amazon.

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 deal, Amazon is also offering discounts on other Apple products. This includes the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) priced at $219, the Apple iPad (9th Gen) available for $399, the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop priced at $849, and the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for $89.

For more discounted Apple products, customers can visit Amazon’s website.

Source: MacWorld

定義：
– Apple Watch Series 8: The eighth generation of Apple’s smartwatch, known for its advanced health monitoring features and compatibility with Apple devices.
– “Wonderlust” event: An upcoming Apple product launch event where new Apple smartwatches, iPhones, and potentially AirPods models are expected to be introduced.
– Amazon: An online retail platform that offers various products, including consumer electronics like the Apple Watch Series 8.

Note: URL sources have been removed.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

脊柱幹細胞的發現為腫瘤擴散提供了線索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局的朱諾號任務捕捉到了木星及其火山衛星木衛一的令人驚嘆的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

阿拉伯聯合酋長國航天局將目光投向小行星帶

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論