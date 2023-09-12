城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

專業技術

Picross e Games Find New Life on Nintendo Switch

By曼波布雷西亞

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Picross e Games Find New Life on Nintendo Switch

All nine games in the Picross e series, originally released on the 3DS, are finally making their way to the Nintendo Switch. The games had been unavailable for purchase since March when the 3DS eShop closed. However, developer Jupiter has now announced that the first game in the series, Picross S+, will be released on the Switch next year.

Picross S+ will be available for £3.99 (or €5/$5 for readers in other regions), while the remaining Picross e games will be offered as additional content packs at the same price.

The Picross e series was initially released between 2011 and 2018. However, the last game in the series, Picross e9, was only released in Japan, leaving fans outside of Japan eager to finally have access to the game.

This move to bring the Picross e games to the Nintendo Switch may seem a bit convoluted, but it ensures that these beloved games do not fade into obscurity. The Video Game History Foundation has estimated that a staggering 87 percent of games released before 2010 are now unavailable. With this in mind, it’s clear that preserving these games and making them accessible to a new audience is crucial for their longevity in gaming history.

Picross S+ marks an exciting revival for the Picross e series and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy these puzzle-filled adventures once again. With the promise of additional content packs to come, the future looks bright for fans of this popular franchise.

來源：
– 任天堂生活

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

專業技術

日本將開發甲烷燃料火箭發動機 2030 年發射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
專業技術

Discover Samsung 促銷：僅需 1 美元即可購買 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞
專業技術

整理的藝術：放棄多餘的東西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

椎骨的起源及其在腫瘤轉移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

使用 eDNA 了解整個人群的基因組成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

美國宇航局宇航員和宇航員安全抵達國際空間站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新的月球競賽：建立月球經濟

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論